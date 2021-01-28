Data Protection Day 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2021 .

To celebrate Data Protection Day, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has published material and launched a campaign that focuses on the data protection rights of individuals.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

Thursday 28th January 2021 is Data Protection Day, an annual event celebrated internationally to commemorate the importance of privacy and data protection.

This year, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (“GRA”), as the Information Commissioner, has published material and launched a campaign that focuses on the data protection rights of individuals, which includes -

i A Guidance Note on “The Rights of Individuals under the Gibraltar GDPR” (“Guidance Note”);

ii A set of infographics, which emphasise the main points relating to the data protection rights of individuals (“Infographics”); and

iii A collection of short videos that further explain the rights of individuals (“Videos”).

The Guidance Note, Infographics and Videos have been published on the GRA’s website. The Videos posted on the GRA’s YouTube channel (each accompanied by their respective Infographic) will also be the focus of an eight-week long social media campaign shared on the GRA’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

With this campaign, the Information Commissioner aims to raise awareness of privacy and data protection, and in particular, the rights that individuals have in relation to their personal data. The Information Commissioner encourages the public to help raise awareness by viewing and sharing the social media posts.

For further information, please refer to the GRA’s website (www.gra.gi/data protection/data-protection-day).





