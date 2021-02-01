GHA Encourages Over 60s To Register For COVID Vaccine

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2021 .

The GHA says it has now contacted most individuals over the age of 60. If anyone over the age of 60 who has not yet been invited for vaccination and who has not previously registered with the GHA online database, they are encouraged to do so using the online form at https://www.gha.gi/covid-19-vaccination-registration-for-over-60s/ or contact 20066966 for an appointment.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA’s successful vaccination programme against COVID-19 continues with a total of 12,866 first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine administered so far last week.

The strategy to vaccinate as many of our population as quickly as possible continues on course with priority groups having commenced their second dose today.

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “I am extremely pleased at how quickly and effectively the vaccine programme against COVID-19 is being rolled out and I am certain that those who have received a vaccine so far share in my immense gratitude to the many teams of dedicated staff whose hard work has made this possible.

“We are now in the position where we have offered the vaccine to almost everyone over the age of 60, but if you have not yet been offered an appointment, please let us know by contacting the GHA”.





