GSD Welcomes Eastern Airways Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 05 February 2021 .

The GSD says it welcomes the announcement by Eastern Airways of its flights from Southampton and Birmingham.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Anything which brings secure air connectivity to Gibraltar airport is a plus.

“With a backdrop of a downturn in economic activity, particularly in the aviation, travel and business sectors, which are so important to Gibraltar’s economic success, this announcement comes at the right time.” said Damon Bossino, the shadow minister for tourism.

It is gratifying to witness how Gibraltar’s airport with its increased capacity and aesthetically pleasing offering is able to enhance our offering as an airport of choice.

“Whilst further connectivity represents a positive development, the big issue now is to ensure that it translates into actual tourism. Without wishing to put a dampener on the announcement today, it will be, to say the least, a challenge to see initiatives like these morphing into new business opportunities in light of the continuing and unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic with its accompanying air restrictions and quarantines on passengers and not least the world economic crisis. It is a challenge that we must all put every effort in meeting for the sake of our collective prosperity.” said Mr Bossino.

The GSD looks forward to disclosure by the Government of any financial incentives, whether direct or indirect, which may have secured the new flight connection.





