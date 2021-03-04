Government Advice On Travel By Air To Spain

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar is reminding all British Passport holders that, at present, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Spain it is not possible to travel by air into the country unless you can prove you are a resident in Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

British Citizens should note that these restrictions will be enforced by the airlines upon check-in at your departure destination.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: ‘the Government is aware of a number of British Citizens who have found themselves in situations not being allowed to board flights to Spain. This is due solely to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place in Spain and I implore all those travelling to become familiar with all COVID-19 restrictions at their time of travel.’





