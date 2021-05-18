SGA Announce Chris Nuñez Interview Livestream

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2021 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association (SGA), in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, have announced a live streamed interview with Chris Nuñez.

The former professional Water Polo coach and current head of the Gibraltar Cycling Association will be sharing his experiences with audiences from both sides of the Strait.

The interview will take place on Tuesday 25th May at 7pm live via their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation





