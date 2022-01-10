Spring Festival Logo Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding a competition to select a Logo for the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2022.

The competition is open to all ages. Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted in an A4 size on paper or card, indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets or other promotional material and must contain the wording: ‘GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2022’

The prize for the winning entry is £500.

On announcing the competition, Minister for Culture John Cortes said, “Last year at this time I said that I would like to see last Spring as a Spring of Hope and Healing. I think it was, as we emerged from the last lockdown, but the trials of Covid are sadly not over yet. I look once again to our talented artistic community to come up with imaginative and inspirational designs as ever.”

Entry forms and full conditions are available online on www.culture.gi or by contacting the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Works can be handed in at the City Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 4th March 2022.