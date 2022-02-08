Safer Internet Day 2022

A number of local organisations and groups have teamed up with the Royal Gibraltar Police to mark Safer Internet Day.

The day is supported by organisations in more than 170 countries worldwide to help make the Internet a safer and better place for all – especially children and young people.

In Gibraltar and the UK, Safer Internet Day unites millions of young people, schools and organisations to spark conversations on key issues around online safety.

On the Rock, the RGP have linked up with the Care Agency, Youth Service, Childline Gibraltar, the Department of Education, the Citizens Advice Bureau, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Defence.

Detective Sergeant (Ag) James Currer, who works in the Domestic Abuse Team, said: “Our aim is to raise awareness of issues that affect young people in Gibraltar, such as cyber bullying, online grooming and sexting.

“If you would like any information or advice on such issues, visit

www.saferinternet.org.uk

“We also have a cyber-safety section on our website,

www.police.gi/information/cyber-safety

“If you have any concerns about your children using the Internet, you can call us on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Safeguarding Team.”





