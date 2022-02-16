CUSP Calls For "Adequate" Toilet Facilities In Schools

CUSP has issued a statement calling for "adequate" toilet facilities in local schools.

A statement from CUSP follows below:

CUSP is a member led civil union of over 1,100 members which was formed to advocate for student and parents in situations pertaining to education within Gibraltar to promote the best interests of students. CUSP deals with topics raised by members and presents the views of members as expressed via our Facebook group and regular polls.

Recently we have had to discuss issues within at least three of the local schools, including our two large secondary schools, where parents and students have been reporting lack of basic hygiene facilities such as no soap or toilet paper in school toilets and restricted access to toilets. Many toilets are in a state of disrepair and need basic works to make them sanitary. We do note that some of the problems are caused by vandalism in school, and deplore this. Regardless of the cause, children are suffering from the lack of useable toilets.

Some of the issues that have been reported include:

Broken and dirty toilets with no doors or locks on cubicles which leads to pupils either not going to the toilet at all or leaving school to go to public toilets or at home.

Lack of toilet paper and disposal facilities. Not only is this a lack of basic amenities but where children are going through puberty and starting periods it can leading to embarrassment and lack of learning appropriate hygiene. Students have to go and request paper either from teachers or reception on the way to the toilet. This can also have a profound effect on disabled students or those with learning or mental health issues.

For example, we had reports from a child with a medical condition, who requires constant access to the toilet. This child refuses to go to the toilet in school as they have to ask for access and then go and get paper from allocated points such as reception, which leaves them feeling embarrassed. This student’s health condition has worsened due to this. They have complained to the school with no response.

Locks to cubicles and toilet seats have in some cases been removed and not replaced.

Toilet passes are needed in some schools to access toilets which can cause huge issues for pupils, both physically and mentally and lack of respect of being involved in decisions about their own bodily needs.

Being able to use the toilet when needed is a basic human right.

We have spoken to both the Director of Education and the Minister for Education who both assure us that they feel strongly that students' dignified and safe access to toilets is very important and have pledged to engage with the schools to work to resolve any issues at the root cause. They have also assured us that they will chase up outstanding works.

We thank them for this and have suggested alternative ways to combat issues of vandalism or lack of cleanliness or basic provisions.

We recommend that the Department of Education considers introducing such as cleaners as used in ordinary public toilets and on our beaches to ensure the clean and safe use of toilets. The footfall in the large comprehensives is comparable to public toilet use and the facilities should be kept to the same standards. We also recommend that the Department considers installing locking toilet paper dispensers, which might resolve some of the issues with vandalism.

ERIC the UK Childrens bowel and bladder charity say that access to clean appropriately stocked toilets whenever the need arises, is a fundamental human right and necessary for good health and wellbeing. This reflects the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) which pledges to uphold the child’s right to dignity, health development, participation in decision making, privacy and special care and support if they have a disability as well as the right to an education.

As this is not the first time we have had to bring up these issues in the two years that the union has been in existence, we suggest that all schools adopt the charter below, in conjunction with the students themselves, to assist them in adopting and upholding these rights:

All schools should provide:

1. Unrestricted access to a toilet, whenever the need arises. This means no school should have a policy of not allowing learners to use the toilet during lesson times.

2. Adequate numbers of facilities for all, which ensure privacy.

3. Dedicated gender-neutral toilets, or female and male toilet cubicles, properly equipped, for users with additional needs. This includes provision of appropriate waste bins and integral washbasins.

4. Properly designed toilet and washroom facilities, suitable for the range of anticipated users, with adequate lighting, ventilation, fixtures and fittings.

5. Hot water, ideally from mixer taps, with adequate provision of soap and hand drying facilities.

6. Toilet tissue dispensers provided at a convenient height, replenished as needed throughout the day.

7. An effective toilet cleaning/inspection regime to ensure adequate standards of hygiene, behaviour and cleanliness, throughout hours of usage.

8. A published school toilet management policy approved by school governors and learners and communicated to all learners, parents/carers and staff.

9. A child friendly comments/complaints/ suggestions procedure, for learners, parents/carers and staff to communicate toilet concerns or grievances to the head teacher and/or school governors.



