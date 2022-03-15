GHA Marks Nutrition and Hydration Week 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2022 .

The GHA is marking Nutrition and Hydration week with a number of awareness-raising events and educational initiatives. The aim is to showcase and celebrate the work that is done locally and globally to promote nutrition and hydration across the healthcare service and community.

A statement continued: “It is important to raise awareness of the risks and promote good practices that can help prevent malnutrition and dehydration. Over 25 million people are at risk of malnutrition in the G8 countries.



“The GHA’s focus this year is on inpatient nutrition and hydration. Professional development sessions will concentrate on the importance of good nutrition and hydration in healthcare, food and mood, the role of mouth care in nutrition and hydration, nutrition and hydration when living with dementia, renal diets and practical workshops on dysphagia (difficulties with swallowing).



“On Wednesday 16th March the GHA will host a stand outside St Bernard’s Hospital to raise awareness of dysphagia. Members of the public are encouraged to attend between 9am and 2pm.



“In addition, John Ward will join the Global Tea Party event on Thursday 17th March, led by activities coordinator Nancy Tellez. Patients will be actively involved in preparing food for the tea party, which aims to promote nutritional intake whilst generating conversation in a joyful way.”



Further information and resources can be found at: https://nutritionandhydrationweek.co.uk/



Director General of the GHA, Patrick Geoghegan, said: “It is extremely important to mark Nutrition and Hydration week to promote good practices across our society. We encourage members of the community to get involved and support the GHA over the week”.



Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am pleased to see the continued professional development sessions of our staff in this area. This is a great initiative by the GHA to promote a healthier community by highlighting the importance of good nutrition and hydration”.



