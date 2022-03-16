Minister Daryanani Meets Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

The Minister for Business, Tourism and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, has met Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, at a function in London.

Minister Daryanani commented, “I was delighted to be introduced to the Shadow Chancellor and have the opportunity to have a conversation with her. It is always good to see the support that exists for Gibraltar across the political divide in the House of Commons, this time in the Labour Party”.



