JUBILITA: Celebrating The Platinum Jubilee

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has confirmed the food festival ‘Jubilita’ as part of this years Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Jubilita is a one-off food festival and a uniquely Gibraltarian celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. In this very special year, Jubilita will take place instead of the annual Calentita Food Festival, but will still feature delicious food, community celebration, and will be open to all with no entry fees.

Taking place in three of Gibraltar’s City Squares – the Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park, Jubilita will celebrate each era of Her Majesty’s reign – the Coronation and Silver Jubilee, the Golden Jubilee and culminating in the Platinum Jubilee.

Event goers will be invited to follow a foodie and historical trail through the City of Gibraltar. Each square will offer its own unique and delicious dishes that reflect the period being celebrated, bringing together Gibraltar’s unique cultural identity, our ties with the United Kingdom and the Royal Family. Decorations, light entertainment, music and other delights will also be on offer.

Jubilita will take place on Thursday 2nd June 2022 (a bank holiday) with an expected start time of 6pm. More details will be released very soon.

Jointly produced and promoted byWord of Mouth and Gibmedia Jubilita is anticipated to be a truly Gibraltarian celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. GCS is working closely with Word of Mouth and GibMedia to provide this one-off gastronomic extravaganza.

