SNAG Welcomes News About Permanent Teachers And SNLSAs

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

SNAG says it “welcomes” the increase to permanent Teaching and Special Needs Learning Support Assistants in schools.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The stability offered by permanent contracts can only result in better continuity of care for the children and young adults who are receiving these services by these dedicated professionals, all deserving of permanent contracts which offer stability. SNAG recognises this as a very positive step in the right direction and hopes to see this trend extend to other sectors concerned with disability provision and services across the board to ensure that service users are provided with continuity of care within all departments.

This forward step highlights the need to address more stable and permanent contracts and positions for health and care workers, as an example, to ensure that service users are not affected by disruption to continuity of care and service provision, and urges the Government to tackle all departments involved in the delivery of disability services and provision to conduct similar reviews and audits and reach similar conclusions, which ultimately have a positive effect both on staff and most importantly, on the service user.

SNAG has been contacted by a number of concerned care workers informing us that it is their understanding that a number of employees will be made redundant shortly. Others are expressing serious concerns about the uncertainty of their contracts. This is a worrying trend that will have an enormous detrimental effect on the continuity of care and service provision afforded service users and their families.

SNAG will remain in constant dialogue with all stakeholders about these issues and will continue to raise them on behalf of all our members and all service users affected.





