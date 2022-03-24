No More Shame Stand With Unite Demonstration

No More Shame (NMS) says it is "more than happy to endorse and join the demonstration organized by Unite the Union".

A statement from No More Shame follows below:

As a registered charity for women's reproductive health, No More Shame (NMS) is concerned to see that outstanding matters of employment within the GHA remain unresolved. It is becoming increasingly clear that this situation is having a negative impact on morale within the workforce and this in turn also has an effect on their ability to provide best care possible for patients. The last two years have served to give us a much better appreciation of our healthcare workers, most of whom faced the pandemic at its rawest on a daily basis. NMS is of the opinion that their request for secure employment with rights is an entirely legitimate one, which is not only in their interest but also in the interest of the patients that they treat. A happy workforce is a productive workforce.

In the circumstances NMS are more than happy to endorse and join the demonstration organized by Unite the Union to be held on Tuesday 29th March, and urge the wider public to attend.





