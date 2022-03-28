COVID-19 PCR Travel Certificates

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

As from tomorrow 29th March, COVID-19 PCR travel certificates will no longer be issued by the GHA’s Department of Public Health. Travellers who specifically require a PCR test certificate with a QR code to travel should approach a private service provider. A reduced fee of £60 will be applied to GHA card holders.

The list of recognised private service providers that are able to provide PCR test certificates with QR Codes can be found on the Public Health Website: https://healthygibraltar.org/news/sars-cov-2/private-covid-testing-facilities/



The following information will be required by the private service provider when booking the test:



Full Names (as printed on Passport)



Passport Number



Date of Birth



Scanned Copy of GHA Card



Contact Telephone Number



Evidence of the country of destination requiring a PCR test (e.g. electronic flight ticket)



The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: “As we continue to reduce our COVID-19 restrictions in line with the COVID-19 Exit Strategy Plan, we need to take the opportunity to scale down on some of the non-core functions undertaken by the Department of Public Health. This will allow staff members who have augmented the Department of Public Health during the last two years to return to their original work places. I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all those individuals who have worked extremely hard over the last two years providing much needed support at the time of need”.