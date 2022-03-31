Codes Of Conduct – Retail Sector

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2022 .

The Office of Fair Trading has today issued Codes of Conduct for the Retail Sector.

A statement from the Government follows below:

These codes will serve as best practice guidance for businesses that retail in goods to ordinary end consumers.

While it is noted by the OFT that most reputable retailers in Gibraltar already largely abide by the principles set out in the code, the code’s introduction will bring much needed clarity for both businesses and consumers should disputes arise from purchases. In particular, it will assist in terms of expected redress outcomes and timeframes for this. This certainty should in turn avoid escalation of disputes between consumers and businesses as the code is designed to codify silent areas of existing legislation.

The code of conduct is accessible from the Office of Fair Trading’s website (https://www.oft.gov.gi/documents/codes-of-conduct). The OFT is inviting any businesses that wish to receive further guidance on the code to contact the OFT’s Consumer Protection Team. The OFT will be able to deliver a presentation on the principles of the code should enough interest be generated by the sector for this.

The Consumer Protection Team can be reached as follows:

Tel: 20071700

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: www.oft.gov.gi

