Job Vacancy - Cancer Relief - Marketing & Brand Officer

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2022 .

JOB VACANCY ADVERT



Cancer Relief are recruiting for a Marketing & Brand Officer to join our amazing Fundraising, Events & Communications team, based at the Centre.

This is an exciting new opportunity to join a dedicated growing team passionate about ensuring our charity’s sustainability and future growth to match the growing needs of our community.



The position is full-time, 37.5 contracted hours a week, Monday to Friday. Applicants must possess a higher education accreditation (Degree/Diploma) to apply.



Full details of the role can be found on the website, www.cancerrelief.gi. If you would like more information, please contact 20042392 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



HOW TO APPLY:



To apply, please email your CV and a cover letter explaining why you have chosen to apply and why you feel you would be a good fit for the role and the charity.



All applications must be addressed to Nic McCheyne and emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Closing date for applications is Thursday 14th April 2022.



We look forward to hearing from you!