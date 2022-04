Government Says It Already Seeking Clarification On Delayed Airport Landings

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2022 .

The Government says it is already seeking further information about the delayed airport landings.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government notes the GSD‘s request for clarification from Government of matters which relate to the responsibility of the MoD and NATS. The Government is itself seeking further information about this incident that has been raised by press reports in Spain.