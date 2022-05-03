Minister Daryanani Attends Seatrade Cruise Global

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, recently led on a "major marketing drive" at Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s largest annual cruise industry gathering. He was accompanied by the Captain of the Port, John Ghio.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Seatrade Global is the world’s largest annual cruise industry gathering. The event is where the cruise industry’s most influential leaders, from top cruise line executive to port leaders, have been coming together for over 30 years.

The Minister held numerous meetings with the largest cruise companies, with the discussions primarily focusing on increasing cruise calls in the short term. Other projects were also discussed, these being based on developing Gibraltar as the port of choice in the Mediterranean. He was also interviewed by various international cruise press.

Minister Daryanani, said: “This is the world’s largest cruise conference. I was supposed to attend two years ago but as we all know many annual events like this onewere put on hold due to the global pandemic. I have met with some of the major executives in this industry, some I had spoken to before on line and some I had communicated via email. I have put across Gibraltar’s ambitions as we move to cement our position as the jewel of the Mediterranean. Our port is considered as one of the most important in the area, everyone wants to visit Gibraltar but we are competing with other destinations. There is a lot of work to be done but I am extremely satisfied with the level of people we have spoken to and the plans that we want to continue discussing going forward.

“It was imperative to be here if we really want to promote our port as a premier cruise destination. We will pursue with our cruise marketing drive over the next few months. There are many interesting possibilities for Gibraltar and we need to make up for the losttime during the pandemic. I will continue working proactively to achieve an increased amount of calls over the next few years, at the same time, building on our reputation as the number one port in the region”.



