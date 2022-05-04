Government “Warmly Congratulates” Mrs Justine Picardo on Appointment as Sponsor of HMS CUTLASS

The Government has warmly congratulated Mrs Justine Picardo on her appointment as Sponsor of HMS CUTLASS.

This vessel, together with its sister ship, HMS DAGGER, will be the patrol vessels at the disposal of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.



CUTLASS is the fastest ship in the Royal Navy.



HMS CUTLASS was commissioned into the Royal Navy today in the first ceremony of its kind in the history of Gibraltar, when the red ensign was lowered and the white ensign was raised on the vessel.



Mrs Picardo is the first ever person outside of the British Royal Family or the relatives of senior naval officers who has been appointed sponsor of a Royal Navy ship.



A statement continued: “She is also the first person resident outside of the United Kingdom who has been singled out for such a distinguished honour.



“This is a singular and remarkable distinction of which all of Gibraltar will be proud given that, as Mrs Picardo pointed out herself in her address this morning at the Commissioning Ceremony at Gun Wharf, her appointment is a reflection of the depth of the relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.”



In his address at the Commissioning Ceremony, the Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron said:



"The commissioning of a Ship is a tremendously important moment, this is more so for CUTLASS as we have the pleasure of both welcoming CUTLASS into the Fleet and celebrating her new home here in Gibraltar. Arriving at the end of 2021, as with all first of class vessels, CUTLASS began a challenging journey in becoming ready for operations, but we are very glad to finally achieve this milestone.



"The Ship and Squadron have been busy in that time, enhancing CUTLASS from a civilian workboat to an extremely capable patrol Ship. The body of work carried out by the Squadron will not only be reflected in CUTLASS but in her sister Ship DAGGER and any future Ministry of Defence jet propelled patrol vessels.



This work has included sea trials, safety and readiness checks and proving her operational capability. She will immediately assume the role of providing security in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters whilst demonstrating UK sovereignty, a role she is extremely capable in delivering.



"Our thanks must go to our Lady Sponsor Mrs Picardo for her enthusiasm and support in achieving this milestone; to Marine Specialised Technology Group & BMT for sponsoring today's event and in particular their Project Team, led by Mr Chris Hurley, for their commitment and hark work. Unique to Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, the Commanding Officers of DAGGER and PURSUER were instrumental in the generation of CUTLASS, and to them I say thank you for all your support.



"Finally, I am honoured to pay tribute to the outstanding Squadron personnel and the families who support them. Their hard work, enthusiasm and determination was critical in ensuring CUTLASS is an outstanding addition to a proud Service."



The Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Steve Dainton said:



"The commissioning of HMS CUTLASS into Her Majesty's Fleet is a major milestone for Gibraltar and one that will mark a significant increase in capability for the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron. HMS CUTLASS is superbly fast, highly manoeuvrable and equipped with a modern and innovative Command system that will enable a new level of excellence out on the waters around 'The Rock'.



"Bringing a 'First of Class' ship into operational profile is always a challenge and, over the last few months, the RNGS officers and sailors have been required to achieve a comprehensive set of acceptance trials for HMS CUTLASS jointly with the continuation of the delivery of wider maritime operations. They have achieved this with incredible professionalism, fortitude and good humour and I am exceptionally proud of their success.



"So, as CBF, may offer a very warm welcome to HMS CUTLASS to both Her Majesty's Fleet and to the Royal Navy's most operational squadron."



A copy of Mrs Picardo's full address at this morning's ceremony is copied below:

Your Excellency, Chief Minister, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,



What a remarkable honour it is for me to have been asked by the First Sea Lord to become the sponsor of HMS Cutlass.



She is first in her class and the fastest ship in the Royal Navy. In fact, let me start there.



It really is quite something that the Navy’s fastest vessel should be based in Gibraltar at the service of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.



The deployment, together with its sister ship, HMS Dagger, is a manifest demonstration of the United Kingdom’s commitment to Gibraltar.



A demonstration of the hugely important role the Royal Navy plays in the geography of the sometimes turbulent - but always strategically relevant - waters around the Rock.



So, imagine how proud and pleased I was to be asked by the now Chief of Defence Staff, Sir Tony Radakin, when he held the post of First Sea Lord, to become the sponsor of HMS CUTLASS.



Sponsors of Royal Navy ships have, in the modern era, always, until today, been members of our Royal Family or family members of senior ranks of the Royal Navy.



None have ever previously been appointed from outside the territory of Great Britain and Northern Ireland itself.



So for me to be the first individual outside those distinguished classes of persons, and the first Gibraltarian, to be given the opportunity to sponsor a Royal Navy vessel is...



Let me not mince my words…AS BREATHTAKING AS IT IS PHENOMENAL. And I could not be prouder.



The honour bestowed on me today is therefore not just a personal honour, although it is that in spades.



But I know that my fellow Gibraltarians will, in fact, consider that this honour is particularly poignant for all of Gibraltar.



A demonstration also of the depth of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar in the British family of nations.



Governor, CBF, Commanding Officer, I can assure you that I will never neglect my obligation to remain acutely involved and aware of Cutlass’ activities.



I will forever take a keen interest in the life of this vessel and the brave sailors and members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment who will sail in her each day.



Now to Cutlass herself.



What a ship to be proud of.



The fastest in the Royal Navy.



Have I said that enough times??



Let me just say that again.



The FASTEST ship in the Royal Navy.



Jet propelled.



With a top speed in excess of 41 knots.



(although I heard through the Navy grapevine that she went up to 46 knots the other day)



Three Volvo D13 engines and triple waterjets.



And the small matter of 3 general purpose machine guns and a .5 calibre gun.



Together with the latest navigational and communications technology.



And all of this stationed at Gibraltar.



At the service of the men and women of the Gibraltar Squadron, who do so much to keep us all safe.



As do all of our Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.



Having said that, obviously, HMS Cutlass is clearly not a vessel of the sort that Patrick O’Brien wrote about, designed to sail its ‘Master and Commander’ to ‘The Far Side of the World’.



But she is certainly in the magnificent class of those ships that Shakespeare described as a ‘light boat that sails swift’, however much ‘greater hulks draw deep’.



Small, but perfectly formed.



Agile and the fastest in the Navy’s fleet.



Cutlass reminds me of Gibraltar itself.



Small, beautiful, perfectly formed and located.



In the centre of intersecting shipping lanes and, historically, the Key to the Mediterranean.



And the pride of those who will sail in Cutlass will be equal to the pride that every Gibraltarian has in all of the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces.



As the niece of a long serving member of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, I am immensely proud in today becoming so closely affiliated and connected with the Royal Navy, the Gibraltar Squadron and HMS Cutlass.



The fact that members of the Regiment will sail aboard Cutlass each day makes the connection to me and my family greater still.



I know that Cutlass and her crew are expected to be out in all weather and to be at the sharp end of incidents in the waters around the Rock.



Given the level of activity in these waters, it feels as though I will have to be as fast and agile as Cutlass herself in keeping up with the work of her crew and of the Squadron itself.



And so, because we may all need a drink once in a while to get over the whirlwind of work which Cutlass will undertake, I could think of no better gift from me and our family to Cutlass and her crew than this beautiful glass and silver decanter.



I am delighted to present it to the Commander Officer now...





