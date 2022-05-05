Unite Members Across Nursing Vote 73.7% in Favour to Return to Uniform

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2022 .

Unite the union today has said that negotiations since the demonstration on Tuesday 29th March have led to agreements on the issues of contracts, resources, extra days and relief cover. Nursing staff have been carrying out selective industrial action of non-uniform wearing since December 2021 due to a "number of concerns and longstanding frustrations that the Gibraltar Health Authority have failed to address."

Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite the Union said “the agreements provide a solid foundation for the employer to once and for all end the chaotic and reactive approach to contracts as well as tackling many departmental issues that have been to the detriment of nursing staff. The vote to return to uniform of 73.7% shows a willingness from nursing staff to enable these agreements to be enforced effectively for the benefit of union members and the patients they care for on frontline healthcare services in Gibraltar. Our members have made it clear to us that if the GHA fails to keep their end and not uphold these agreements there will be no hesitation from Unite in taking matters further. Going forward we hope to these agreements improve the day to day working lives of nursing staff across the GHA and it is something that we will continue to monitor closely over the coming weeks and months.”