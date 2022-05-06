STTPP – Prince Edward’s Road – Proposed Walking Infrastructure

The Ministry of Transport will be introducing walking infrastructure improvements at Prince Edward’s Road from Hargraves football pitch to Forty Steps. The western section of this road will be segregated to allow for the safe passage of pedestrians, an area where it is deemed necessary to connect other existing footpaths in the Upper Town, as well as providing safe access to clubs and out of school activities.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is part of the recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP), to provide adequate pedestrian route enhancements throughout Gibraltar. The continued assessment of this road and stakeholder feedback warrants this positive change where the continuation of the existing bollards will continue from the junction with Town Range towards Forty Steps, which will allow pedestrians to walk safely through this area without the need of weaving and seeking refuge between parked vehicles. The scheme will be assessed once implemented and reviewed if any further improvements are required.

Initially this project will be carried out in 2 phases. As from Monday 9th May, the southern section (by Hargraves football pitch) will see the proposed footpath resurfaced and the installation of bollards. The northern section (by Forty Steps) will see the installation of bollards to demarcate the footpath. The central section will be done at a later date as soon as construction works at 73 Prince Edward’s Road are complete.

The introduction of this new demarcated footpath will result in the removal of 11 Zone 2 parking spaces. However, these will be re-provided within the ex-Queen’s Cinema car park. The existing Pay & Display car park with therefore be removed, given the fact that there is ample parking availability within Grand Parade and Ragged Staff car parks nearby.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said: “Providing safe infrastructure for pedestrians is of vital importance if we are to succeed in encouraging alternative modes of mobility. For most trips, especially within the upper town, where parking is very limited, walking is the quickest and most convenient. The pedestrian is the most vulnerable of road users and this road is very busy and very narrow as a result of parked cars. This area is frequented by parents and children who use the dance clubs and football facilities. I am pleased to be able to increase pedestrian safety along Prince Edward’s Road which I am sure will be greatly welcomed by everyone who frequents this area”.





