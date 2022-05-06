The Convent Garden Open Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2022 .

His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening the Convent Garden to the public on Saturday 14th May so that visitors can stroll through the garden and admire the plants, trees and heritage of the garden.

A statement from the Convent follows below:

Visitors will also be able to see the extensive renovations to the external elevations of the Convent, which have taken place over the last year.

The gardens will be open from 11:00 to 16:00. Food and drink will be on sale as well as face painting for children, and a plant stall. A children’s fancy dress competition will judged by The Governor at 13:00, and themed “Superheroes”.

There will be a charge of £1pp for entry, with all receipts donated to local charities.

Visitors should be aware that there is limited disabled access to the garden. Pushchairs and prams cannot be admitted but limited storage will be available. Ongoing renovations inside the Convent will mean that there will be no access to the upper levels that, hopefully, will be open separately to the public later in the summer.





