Local Writer Included In Portsmouth Literary Map

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2022 .

Local writer Rebecca Calderon has been included on a new interactive map created by the University of Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Literary Map project celebrates Portsmouth as a current and historical city of literature, through an interactive map and ongoing blog. The project is led by Mark Frost and Maggie Bowers of the English Literature team, working with local community organisations such as Portsmouth Libraries and Visit Portsmouth to promote literary Portsmouth through collaborative projects and public events.



Members of the public can use the Portsmouth Literary Map app to explore and uncover the city's connections with historical and living authors. You'll find information and quotations from literary works connected to specific locations in and around the city, alongside notable quotations about the city in general.



Key writers include Charles Dickens, Arthur Conan Doyle, Rudyard Kipling, Olivia Manning and Neil Gaiman.



Rebecca Calderon is named as a ‘Literary Figure’ born in the area and quotes from some of her books appear as literary locations which she refers to or describes. The map is in a constant state of expansion, planning to move beyond the borders of the city and to explore literary Hampshire.



You can visit the map by following this link: https://litmap.nautoguide.com/index.html#Home