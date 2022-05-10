OFT Consumer Protection WhatsApp Facility

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has announced that from today (10th May 2022), consumers will be able to communicate with the OFT’s Consumer Protection Team through WhatsApp.

A statement from the OFT follows below:

This shall allow consumers to easily reach out to the Team in relation to consumer related queries, to report any matters of concern and to make complaints against businesses. It is expected that this will attract a wider audience to engage with the Team, particularly younger consumers.

The public should note the Team will use WhatsApp to provide guidance about consumers’ rights and to give general assistance relating to queries raised. It should be noted however that any matters that require the Team to carry out specific investigations or other escalations would require a more formal line of communication with the OFT by email.

This facility will initially be available for a trial period of six months to allow the OFT to assess its functionality and effectiveness.

The Consumer Protection Team can be reached as follows:

WhatsApp: 56002998

Tel: 20071700

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: www.oft.gov.gi





