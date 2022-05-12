Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society To Hold AGM At End Of May

Written by YGTV Team on 12 May 2022 .

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Monday 30th May at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall at 7pm.

A statement from the GMWS follows below:

The committee has extended an invitation to the newly appointed management team at the GHA, which oversees mental health provision and been tasked with restructuring the service, to make a presentation detailing how they are planning to develop in the short to long term.

The committee is now inviting members of the public who may be interested in finding out more, or who wish to share a concern, to attend the public meeting or get in touch with us before that date, should they wish to discuss an issue privately.





