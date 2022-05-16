Nautilus Project Launches New Youth Programme

Last Friday the Nautilus Project launched their new youth programme.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Inspired by The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Gibraltar, last Friday saw the launch our new youth programme.

It was an absolute honour to kickstart with last year's Nautilus bronze DofE participants for completing their service with us.

Not only did they log their required hours, they went over and beyond the call of duty and we’re delighted that they continue their Silver DofE journey with us.

With 11 levels (and growing) to achieve, we are in no doubt that this capable group of teenagers will acquire them all and more!

A credit to Gibraltar, The Nautilus Project, The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, their parents and teachers!

We wish them the very best of luck as they embark on their GCSE's tomorrow - we believe in you all!

Special thanks to Paul Lyon who awarded the accolades to the 13 participants, the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority for the space allocated and to OTWO magazine for designs created.

Together we are stronger!