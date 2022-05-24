Royal Gibraltar Regiment Sergeants in Hockey Tournament

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2022 .

Two sergeants from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment travelled to the UK to take part in an Infantry hockey tournament last week.

Colour Sgt Malcolm Head and Sgt Ivan Massetti joined the Infantry Hockey Team, made up of players are from all branches of the Infantry, for the three day competition at Aldershot Hockey Ground.



The annual competition saw 9 teams from the Corps of the Army battle it out against each other — with the Infantry team coming 4th in the competition.



The Infantry won their first game 6-1 against the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) and their second game against the Adjutant General’s Corps (AGC) 4-3.



On the second day, the Royal Artillery were unable to field a team so pulled out of the competition, pushing the Infantry straight into the semi-finals against tournament favourites, the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers on day three.



A spokesman added: “Unfortunately, the Infantry lost 3-0. The infantry then played penalty flicks against the RLC to determine 3rd and 4th place, which again saw the Infantry lose.”



A spokesman said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable competition, which saw Colour Sgt Head take up an unusual role, playing outfield instead of his usual position in goal, and assisting in getting a couple of goals.



“It was also Sgt Massetti’s first competition and he proved himself to be a highly dependable player, being able to play anywhere on the field to a high standard.”



Royal Corps of Signals won the tournament.



