Minister Daryanani meets with Prime Minister at Downing Street Reception

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has attended a reception hosted by the UK Prime Minister to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and celebrate the UK's business, trade and investment relationships across the Commonwealth at No 10 Downing Street.

The Minister was given the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minster Boris Johnson



Minister Daryanani commented: “It was an absolute honour to meet the Prime Minister. He is a great supporter of Gibraltar. He asked me how Gibraltar was doing and asked me to pass on his best wishes to our Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo. In this new Brexit era, it is important to look at business opportunities within the Commonwealth and strengthen our links with them.”



