BA Hons Social Work Graduation

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

The Care Agency says it is proud to have hosted a graduation ceremony for students who successfully completed their BA Hons Social Work degrees in June 2021 and who had a virtual graduation because of the pandemic.

The ceremony took place at the University of Gibraltar and was attended by Kingston University’s Head of Department of Social Work and Social Care and its academic team, local practice tutors and the CEO and senior management of the Care Agency and other guests.



The ceremony was also attended by the Samantha Sacramento, as the former Minister with responsibility for Social Services, on behalf of the Minister of Health and Care, Albert Isola. Minster Sacramento conveyed Minister Isola’s congratulations, and spoke about the journey in the designing of the degree from an initial idea that she had discussed with the Care Agency in 2015, to it being announced in 2018 and studies commencing in 2019. Graduates Paul Bush and Roseanne Victor also addressed guests, reflecting on their studies and experiences, and thanking the Government, the Care Agency, Kingston University, their course tutors and advisers and their families and friends.



Minister Sacramento said that this represented the Government’s investment in social services and gave a chronology of the milestones achieved in Social Services since the administration took office in 2011. The first investment was in having two Social Worker growth posts in 2012, which was enhanced in 2014 by the addition of four new posts for newly qualified Social Workers to enable graduates to be supervised and better supported post-qualification. Since 2011, the investment in Social Workers has continued such that 35 Social Workers are currently employed, and this represents a growth of 55% from the original 22.5 posts in 2010/11.



Although a specialist recruitment agency was engaged in 2012 to increase staff levels and better recruit, this led to issues with retention. Despite the increase in numbers, there remained a challenge to recruit all posts and retain staff, and there was an inevitable over reliance on contract staff from outside Gibraltar.



In order to stabilise the service, the Government embarked on this initiative of providing such a degree locally for the first time in Gibraltar historically to ensure homegrown staff and thereby achieve the stability and longevity that is required in this field. The offer of a local degree course in partnership with Kingston University offered the opportunity for those already working in the field to further their career development, whilst also generating an interest in others joining the profession. Furthermore, it attracted more mature students with families, who wanted a career change, who otherwise would not have such an opportunity to enrol in higher education, and who brought a difference perspective.



The three-year undergraduate degree programme, completed entirely in Gibraltar, was co- developed by the Care Agency and the GHA School of Health Studies, endorsed by Kingston University, and fully funded by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. The strong partnership between the Care Agency and Kingston University supported the students in continuing to learn and to develop throughout the challenges posed by the pandemic.



Head of Department of Social Work and Social Care and Associate Professor in Social Work at Kingston University, Dr Wilson Muleya, said: ‘This graduation is a product of a very successful collaboration between Kingston University’s Department of Social Work and the Care Agency and School of Health Studies in Gibraltar. This was a vision of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and we are pleased to have worked to help deliver a very successful training programme that is now contributing qualified Social Workers who are delivering a valuable service to the community.’



CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, said: ‘Social Work is a demanding career. It is a profession that above all else, champions human rights! It is my hope that you never lose sight of the important role that you play in shaping and transforming people’s lives and supporting the most vulnerable members of our community to live better. To live safer. Congratulations on your graduation! On behalf of my entire team who have supported this learning and development initiative and made it a reality, I am wishing you every success in this new chapter of your life.’



Minister Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The Government is proud that all students on the course have successfully completed their studies and gained their qualification in Social Work. This enables them to register with professional bodies as newly qualified Social Workers. It genuinely gives me great pleasure that an idea that arose in 2015 was developed, and has now come to fruition. Our Government’s investment will now yield a greater to cohort of Social Workers who are eligible to apply for jobs in this sector with the aim to provide a greater stability to the workforce and continuity to the end client, which is of course the most important objective.’



Minister for Health and Care, Albert Isola, said: ‘I am extremely proud of every individual graduating today for their hard work across this comprehensive three-year programme. The programme was designed specifically to prepare students for practice in Gibraltar’s unique society, whilst maintaining the quality-assurance provided by our partnership with Kingston University. Congratulations on your achievements.’





