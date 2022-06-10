Chief Minister To Address United Nations Special Committee On Decolonisation

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will travel to the United Nations (UN) in New York this weekend ahead of addressing the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation (the C-24) on Monday. He will be accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

A statement from the Government follow below:

This is the first meeting the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are able to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, however, HM Government of Gibraltar’s position has continuously been made at the United Nations, with Gibraltar’s Representative to the United States, Mr David Guerrero Liston, addressing the C-24 in person on its behalf.

The Chief Minster is expected to deliver his address to the C-24 at approximately 4pm CEST. The meeting will be live streamed on GBC Television and also on the United Nations TV, and can be viewed at the following link: https://media.un.org/en/webtv/schedule

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said:“It brings me great pleasure to be able to, finally, return to the United Nations in New York to deliver my annual address to the C-24. Although in the last two years we have not been able to attend, the Government has continued to honour its manifesto commitment of making the point that Gibraltar should be removed from the United Nations list of Non-Self Governing Territories by ensuring that our views were heard through our Representative in the United States, Mr David Guerrero Liston. I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank David on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar for the excellent addresses he made to the UN C-24 and 4th Committee and I very much look forward to addressing the committee on Monday at approximately 4pm.”





