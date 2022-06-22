Miss Gibraltar To Be Organised By No.1 Models

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2022 .

The Miss Gibraltar Office, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the organisation, production and staging of the Miss Gibraltar Show 2022 has been awarded to No.1 Models. Three expressions of interest were received.

A statement from the Miss Gibraltar Office follows below:

The Ministry of Culture will retain the Miss World License to ensure quality control should an individual be selected to participate in this Pageant. All expenses to produce the pageant and ensure Miss Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World, will be self-funded by the Producer.

The Miss Gibraltar Office will now work with No.1 Models to ensure Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World. No 1 Models will be offered a one year contract with an option to extend for a further two years.





