Unite The Union Pride Message

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2022 .

Below follows Unite the Union's Pride message:

The Equalities Committee of UNITE the UNION have been a strong advocate against conversion therapy as it is about silencing a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

As we know, this is detrimental to anyone’s mental health wellbeing, so we are delighted to take this opportunity to commend the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Community on this year’s pride month festivities, given that this is a time deserving of recognition and celebration, but also a time to express solidarity and unity.

UNITE recognizes that Pride is not just a time to rejoice in love, but also an important time to remember all those who have fought and continue to fight for equal rights throughout the world.

