Matthew Collings Visits Local Artists In Preparation For Bermondsey London Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2022 .

British art critic, writer and broadcaster Matthew Collings has visited Gibraltar this week to meet with the nine artists selected to represent the Rock in London at an Exhibition at Bermondsey Project Space.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The visit organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is in line with the Government’s vision to promote Gibraltar’s art abroad and put the Rock on the Cultural map. It fits in well with its educational drive to create opportunities for artists and further their growth and development.

Matthew, an established artist with a broad background had a chance to discuss the artists’ creations and explore their vision. He visited some of them in their studios at home, and in other venues, whilst others were hosted at the John Mackintosh Hall. Matthew has been impressed with the quality and diversity of the work produced and feels the exhibition will offer a true snapshot of Gibraltar through the artistic lens. Gibraltar’s history and heritage captured through iconic buildings and landmarks, its natural beauty through mixed media work, its essence, and people through modern interpretations with film and sculpture represented too. Matthew will now work on writing a catalogue for the Exhibition which will no doubt serve to promote the event further.

Gibraltar Cultural Services takes this opportunity to thank Matthew for his involvement in this initiative and for his valuable advice and steer working with the artists. It would also like to thank artist Phillipa Beale, who will be curating the exhibition, for her support and vision with the project.



