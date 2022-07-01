Donation Presented Following Sales Of ‘Gibraltar Then And Now’ By Robert Santos

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2022 .

A donation of four thousand pounds has been presented to ProstateCancer Gibraltar following the sales of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now by Robert Santos’. Gibraltar Cultural Services’ CEO, Seamus Byrne and author Robert Santos presented the cheque to the Charity’s Derek Ghio.

A statement follows below:

The books have proved extremely popular with very few copies remaining at the John Mackintosh Hall and The Gibraltar National Museum, priced at £20. The book has over 200 pages of photographs and anecdotes of Gibraltar’s landscapes and streetscapes, which will offer a nostalgic journey for many and certainly be enjoyed by all.

The book has dedicated chapters to the various districts across the Rock, with a focus on Main Street. An area which has been heavily photographed over the years and therefore provides a well documented archive of the urban landscape. Robert began this project as a hobby, enthused by identifying buildings in historical pictures and how those locations compare to our streetscapes today. The book is not only an enjoyable read but also a contribution to preserving our history and heritage.

For further information please contact GCS' Cultural Development Unit on 200 49161 or visit https://pcg.gi/ for more information on Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.