Gibraltar Tourist Board Install Hearing Loops In Its Information Offices

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2022 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has installed hearing loops (audio induction loops) in each of its tourist information offices in John Mackintosh Square, Frontier terminal and Cruise Terminal.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Hearing loops have been placed to assist people with hearing impairments, as part of its constant initiative to further improve Gibraltar’s tourist experience and ensure its facilities are accessible to all. The hearing loop provides a magnetic, wireless signal that is picked up by the hearing aid when it is set to ‘T’ (Telecoil) setting.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said: "The introduction of the hearing loops at the information offices is part of our commitment in ensuring an accessible and inclusive environment for all of Gibraltar's visitors, so that every visitor may be able to discover first-hand the truly wonderful sites and history that Gibraltar has to offer."






