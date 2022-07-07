Gibraltar Disability Society Concerned By Minister Bossano's Comments On Disability Benefits

Below follows a statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society on comments recently made in Parliament on Disability Benefits:

The Gibraltar Disability Society noted with interest the questions raised by Danny Feetham in Parliament at the end of June on the subject of Disability Benefit. On the question of whether Government was committed to reform of the benefit system, Minister Bossano raised a number of issues.

Most concerning was the huge rate of increase in claimants. The Society, back in 2012, warned the board of the Care Agency of the 1% increase in disabled births.

Statistics quoted by Mr Bossano state that in the past 12 years disability benefit claims have increased by 400%. He went on to say that, in his view, these figure are measured in a way that is not realistic, and criteria are not working as they should; he also wanted to know why as the need was not there 10 years ago. The Disability Society would suggest that better maternity services are part of that answer. Children who may not have survived at birth are now doing so but sadly with complications can come disabilities. Diagnostic services have improved. This means children who would have previously been labelled as “problem children” are now recognised as having autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD etc. To put it simply as Mr Feetham did; “there is a recognition of disability that was not there before”. The Society would go further and say that disability no longer has the stigma it once did; this therefore leads to more people accepting they or their children have a recognised disability.

Minister Bossano also stated that although claims on disability benefit rose by 400% the Care Agency referrals had only risen by 128%. The Society would like to point out that not all cases of persons with disabilities are referred to the Care Agency. Yet he then goes on to state that the rise in number of special needs pupils in education from 2011 to now is astronomical. Why then is he questioning the rise in numbers of benefit claimants if the rise in number of special needs in education is similar? He states ‘that there is no visible explanation for such increase; that if the figures are accurate it is of great concern’. What should also be of great concern is the statement he made: “measuring things in a way that is not realistic and criteria are not working as they should it needs to be looked into; In his view; Government can’t just hand out money, wants to know why as the need was not there 10 years ago” The Disability Society’s answer would be that, perhaps if Government had listened to our concerns about the increase in numbers of persons with disabilities years ago, they would not, only now, be showing concern when cost becomes an issue.

Mr Bossano was asked if he would put the criteria for claiming the disability benefit on a statutory level. He replied: “He is not in favour and won’t explain publicly why not”. The Society finds his answer exceedingly unsatisfactory. As an elected representative surely an explanation of his reasons should be forthcoming. Finally, perhaps if Mr Bossano had accepted the Disability Society’s offer to meet and advise him, when he first become Employment Minister, on how to run a Supported Employment Company we would now have a SEC that is fit for purpose. We would also have many more persons with disabilities working in the private sector and earning a wage instead of remaining on the disability benefit because there is no other option for them.





