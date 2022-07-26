Royal Gibraltar Regiment Hold Youth Outreach Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2022 .

Members of The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s recruitment team invited The Youth Service to Devil’s Tower Camp to participate in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Youth Outreach Programme today, Tuesday 26 July.

Twenty children between the ages of 10 and 17 spent the day learning about the history of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and what its responsibilities are today.



Throughout the day they were shown how to conduct Command Tasks, how to read a map, conduct drills and given an insight into the various RG departments.



The aim of the youth outreach programme is to further enhance their awareness of the RG into the local community, to understand the roles and responsibilities of the Regiment and most importantly, it is an opportunity for future recruitment.



Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Warrant Officer Class 2, Kev McGuigan said: “The aim of this community engagement initiative is to afford members of the local youth community a series of activity days to develop their interpersonal skills as well as having an insight into the RG as an organisation.



“This will also be an opportunity to further enhance the RG profile in the local community and be the start of a series of regular events to maintain persistent engagement with the youth services in Gibraltar.”





