Unite Members At Gibair to Undertake Industrial Action - “Potential Delays” As From Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2022 .

Members of Unite the union are to start to take selective industrial action at Gibair due to breakdown in pay negotiations. The action will stop short of strike action.

A statement from the union continued: “Unite the Union has been engaged with both the Bland Group and HMGOG since December over pay. The negotiations to date have been inconsistent and frustrating for members with HMGOG contributing a cost of living increase of 0% to the Gibair contract as well as the company only providing a 2% increase in employer pension contributions, with no increase for staff in pay. Staff at Gibair have not seen any wage increase for the last three years. The majority of staff earnings are only just above the minimum wage and are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the rise in inflation and cost of living. On a ballot conducted last week 92% of Unite members voted to take action short of strike action and 86% voted in favour of action including strike action.”



Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “These negotiations have taken place over several months with little progress being made. We have urged the Bland Group to return back to the negotiating table in the interests of both staff and passengers since the strong mandate given by members in their ballot, however the company has not been willing to do so.”



Unite says that the public should make suitable travel arrangements due to the potential delays that will be caused as a result of the action arising from the breakdown in negotiations. Staff are due to start to take selective industrial action of non-uniform and “go slow measures” as from tomorrow Thursday 28th July.



