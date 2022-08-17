Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary Of the 1972 General Strike

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2022 .

The 50th anniversary of the 1972 general strike by the Gibraltar branch of the TGWU is being marked by the union activists who were involved in the five-day-long industrial action.

The former union members say that the strike “was the culmination of years of social awareness and active participation by young people at grassroots level.”



They add that the movement “generated a determination for social and employment justice” which radicalized working people in the public and private sector who were “largely neglected at the time.”



“From such collaboration, the Moroccan Workers Association was set up to address their substandard living and poor working conditions.”



A statement continued: “We active members of the 1972 Executive Committee TGWU, then supported by prominent Union activists, bear witness and celebrate the transforming influence the General Strike constituted to working class awareness and empowerment of organised labour in Gibraltar. The sacrifices made by many workers and their families during this period of struggle, will be forever remembered!”



“Radicalization gave impetus to worker participation and a strong Shop Steward Organization within the TGWU that doubled membership to more than 7,000 members. As a result, the Union established itself as a platform for working class influence and demand for fairness at work, social, economic and political advancement.”



Fifty years on, the activists say they recall the words of Branch Office Jose Netto at the time



“The five days of the Gibraltar General Strike in August 1972 will not be forgotten. The victory of the working people of Gibraltar won, was too important for it to slip from memory”



EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AUGUST 1972



Jose Netto Branch Officer



Michael Feetham Public Sector Officer



Alfred Sacramento Chairman



Eric Peliza Chairman (MOD)



John Montiel Dockyard



Luis Montiel Dockyard



Elio Victor ACTS



Pepi Peliza Chair Private Sector



Tony Pike Private Sector



Henry Pinna Private Sector



Albert Caetano Private Sector



Mario Bensadon MPBW



Richard Bear MPBW



Alfred Olivero Gib Gov



Pepe Peliza Gib Gov



The activists also highlighted the special contribution made by the late Bernard Linares, later appointed Private Sector Officer.



“With great sadness, we also remember among prominent activists, those comrades who are no longer with us.”



PROMINENT ACTIVISTS



Others who also played a significant role were: Juan Pecino, Andrew Pinna, Aida Molina, Julio Pons, Maricarmen Pecino, Gloria Parody, Humbert Maclaren, Alexi Dalmedo, Ronald Caetano, Hector (tito) Bear, Emilio Hurtado, Juan Carlos Perez, Pepe Mir, Johnny Azzopardi, Manolo Perez.



“There were many more, too many to name but they know who they are!”