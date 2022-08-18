Together Gibraltar Pays Tribute To Mari Montegriffo

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2022 .

Together Gibraltar has paid tribute to Mari Montegriffo following her passing.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Mari Montegriffo was a trailblazer and a woman of principle. As one of our first female political representatives and the the first female Mayor of Gibraltar, she was an example to all those women who dared challenge the social conventions that restrain the role of women in society.

Party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said:

“As a friend she was kind, generous and supportive, always ready to give insightful advice. As a politician she was an example of honesty and mindful pragmatism.

She was faithful to her party, but was also capable of discussing issues openly and honestly, always prioritising the greater good of the community.

It was this openness and temperance that allowed her to take part in Together Gibraltar discussions and engage with political rivals with elegance and respect.

These qualities, which we now associate to a bygone era in which politics was more about the betterment of society and less about self aggrandisement and partisanship, should be praised and recognised by our community as we celebrate her life and achievements.

May her example lead us all.

Our most heartfelt condolences go out to Mari’s wife Gillaine, her family and friends.”





