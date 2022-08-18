Together Gibraltar Pays Tribute To Mari Montegriffo

Written by YGTV Team on .

Together Gibraltar has paid tribute to Mari Montegriffo following her passing. 

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Mari Montegriffo was a trailblazer and a woman of principle. As one of our first  female political representatives and the the first female Mayor of Gibraltar, she was  an example to all those women who dared challenge the social conventions that  restrain the role of women in society. 

Party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said:  

“As a friend she was kind, generous and supportive, always ready to give insightful  advice. As a politician she was an example of honesty and mindful pragmatism. 

She was faithful to her party, but was also capable of discussing issues openly and  honestly, always prioritising the greater good of the community. 

It was this openness and temperance that allowed her to take part in Together  Gibraltar discussions and engage with political rivals with elegance and respect. 

These qualities, which we now associate to a bygone era in which politics was more  about the betterment of society and less about self aggrandisement and partisanship,  should be praised and recognised by our community as we celebrate her life and  achievements. 

May her example lead us all. 

Our most heartfelt condolences go out to Mari’s wife Gillaine, her family and friends.”



share with Whatsapp