GSD Congratulates Students And Teachers On A Level Results

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2022 .

The GSD has congratulated students and teachers on their A Level results.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

“A” Level Students have today received their much-anticipated Public Examination results.

The GSD congratulates all our Gibraltar A Level Students who attained their desired Public Examination Results. While the GSD will analyse the relevant detailed statistics published today by the Department of Education in greater detail, we take this opportunity to wish all students the very best in their applications for admissions into their preferred University in order to pursue their desired course in Higher Education. The University clearance process can, at times, be a stressful process

as admissions into popular Educational Establishments can be very competitive with this year promising to be no exception according to UK press reports. It is sincerely hoped that this year’s students, who have been described as the “most disrupted students since the Second World War” as a result of the Covid Pandemic by the UK Press will get admission into courses they will enjoy and which will enhance their future employability and career prospects at the end of their studies.

According to the Department of Education’s initial analysis, although there is a slight drop of 2% in the pass rate as compared with the 2021 entrants, the overall pass rate this year of 95% appears to compare very favourably with the 2017 – 2019 results; a statistic which the GSD opposition clearly welcomes.

It is only fitting that special thanks be conveyed to the teachers, parents and carers who have guided our students throughout their academic years, from Reception Class right up to their final Year 13.

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, added:

“From the details of results which I have heard about so far, I feel proud of the immense resilience and manner by which our students have managed to overcome huge academic, social and emotional hurdles suffered during over two years of Covid-19 consequences. It further shows that our teachers have done a fantastic job to ensure our students excel and this has been possible thanks to their exemplary support along their, at times, arduous journey.”





