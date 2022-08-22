GMWS Pays Tribute To Dr Cecil Montegriffo

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society says it would like to offer its sincere condolences to the family of the late Dr Cecil Montegriffo who headed the first psychiatric service here in Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “In those early days of psychiatric care, Dr Montegriffo would have been responsible for the care of the service users both in the KGV hospital and in the community. He would have worked largely on his own, without the much wider network of professionals which exists now.



“Dr Montegriffo is remembered, by those who knew him, as a very amiable man, clearly committed to the well being of his patients. He was a professional who carried out his work with dedication, good humour and patience. The GMWS would like to express its appreciation for everything that he did to improve the lives of those in his care.”