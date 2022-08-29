UK Government Re-affirms City Status of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2022 .

Today, Her Majesty’s Government in London has published the list of those places granted city status, a list which includes the City of Gibraltar.

The City of Gibraltar was granted city status by Her Majesty Queen Victoria in 1842 but was omitted from the official list of recognised cities. Recent and extensive research here in Gibraltar and in London confirmed the existence of this Royal favour and the newly-published record of 81 recognised cities confirms the City of Gibraltar’s place among the official list. This recognises the special status of the City of Gibraltar among the Realms of Her Majesty The Queen and the family of the United Kingdom, alongside those other places of the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories that have been afforded such special recognition.



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Gibraltar’s allegiance to our Sovereign is as unshakeable today as it was to her Great Grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Victoria. Such love and devotion to Queen Elizabeth II was demonstrated unreservedly during this Her Platinum Jubilee year in the welcome extended to the Earl and Countess of Wessex during their recent visit to Gibraltar.



“Today’s re-affirmation of the City of Gibraltar’s status - which indeed is confirmed in Section 2 of the Preamble to Gibraltar’s Constitution – whilst adding little in terms of practical significance, is welcomed warmly. Especially as we approach National Day, this official recognition of a status that Gibraltar has long held in real terms will add to our sense of pride in being part of the wider UK family and the Commonwealth, as Gibraltar celebrates its unique history of self-determination.”



His Excellency The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel said: “Today, and as has been the case for over 300 years, the lives of the people of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar are entwined in the most remarkable, unique and enduring way. This re-affirmation of the favour extended to the City of Gibraltar by Queen Victoria in Queen Elizabeth’s special jubilee year is testament to the unbreakable bond between people separated only by geography. I am personally delighted that the City of Gibraltar’s status is now officially recorded alongside those other places granted such distinction within the Realms, Dependencies and Territories of Her Majesty The Queen”.



