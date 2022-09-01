Britannia Says Ability To Clean Has Been Hampered By Water Supply Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2022 .

Britannia Premium Cleaning Limited has issued a statement reassuring the general public that “although our ability to clean has been hampered our determination to clean efficiently remains intact and we are working hard to react to areas of concern, continue scheduled work and look forward to the return of regular access to water.”

Below follows a statement from Britannia Premium Cleaning Limited follows below:

The cleanliness of Gibraltar has been in sharp focus this last week. Some have argued that not enough cleaning has taken place and others have highlighted the behaviour of some in our society.

As the Cleaning Contractor for H.M Government of Gibraltar we wish to inform the public that ever since the fire at Powers Drive on the 28th of July, Britannia’s access to water supply has been very limited. In fact as of today's date we are still having all machines which require water to clean and operate coming to New Harbours to refill from bowsers kindly provided by the Department of Environment. On normal circumstances our machines are able to refill at various water points around Gibraltar. Other contractors are also having to refill at New Harbours with the unavoidable delays this brings. During August our capacity to use water to clean public areas has been reduced to 30% of standard productivity. The dry months are challenging enough and the lack of water availability has inevitably brought about a decrease in flushing frequencies. We would like to reassure the general public that although our ability to clean has been hampered our determination to clean efficiently remains intact and we are working hard to react to areas of concern, continue scheduled work and look forward to the return of regular access to water.

Our employees are hard working men and women who put a lot of effort in cleaning Gibraltar.

We thank the general public for their understanding and appreciate the calls for greater awareness of civic pride as this will help us all enjoy a cleaner Gibraltar.