Government Extends Deadline For Property Occupation Register To 31st October Due Service Outages Affecting eServices

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2022 .

The Government has extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the Register of Occupation Act 2021 to the 31st October 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government has extended the closing date due to recent service outages affecting eServices. Government is grateful to all those citizens who have now registered and looks forward to completing this process in the coming month.

The Government continues to provide measures to assist senior citizens at the Customer Services Hub. Residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge are exempted from the requirementto register their property occupation. All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or Government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by the 31st October 2022.

Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register Your Property Occupation”from the list of eServices. A support video has been created to assist with the filling process.Alternatively, you can go to the Government webpage and click on the link “Register your Property Occupation online”. These can be found using the following QR code:

