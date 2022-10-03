UK Extends International Treaties On The Environment To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2022 .

The United Kingdom has extended the application of two international treaties on the Environment to Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The UK has amended Article 6 of the London Convention, provisionally extending its application to various Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories including Gibraltar. The Convention aims to promote the effective control of all sources of marine pollution and to take all practicable steps to prevent pollution of the sea. Under Article 6, Contracting Parties shall not allow the export of wastes or other matter to other countries for dumping or incineration at sea.

On 22nd September,the UKalso extended its ratification to the Paris Agreement on climate change to Gibraltar. The Paris Agreement is a landmark, legally-binding commitment entered into by 196 countries at the COP21 in Paris, in 2015. Its aim is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar has worked in close consultation with the UK Government to seek and achieve these important extensions to Gibraltar.

Minister for the Environment, John Cortes, said: ‘The extension of these important international agreements to Gibraltar demonstrates the strength of the United Kingdom’s commitment to Gibraltar and its confidence in Gibraltar as a jurisdiction that is ready, willing and able to do its part as a global actor on the Environment and Climate Change. I’d like to thank the Department of Environment and the Government Law Offices for their work on these important matters.’





