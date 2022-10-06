Adventurous Journey Expedition for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2022 .

The first Adventurous Journey Expedition for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Morocco took place on October 1st and 2nd. The journey was organised by the Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre in Tangier.

A statement continued: “Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre (IAC) for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Tangier was delighted to organize the Adventurous Journey Expedition event in the region of Tetouan especially in the Al Kouf area where participants were provided with the opportunity to learn more about nature, as well as to develop their self-confidence, team work, enthusiasm, and health. They were taken out of their comfort zone in an unfamiliar environment but kept within a safe and secure setting.



“During two days, the participants walked for long distances, prepared their camp and did many activities such as cooking and playing games which made the adventurous journey a remarkable experience, and would surely be a wonderful story to be told. They were happy and excited to live the moment and to reach the goals. And with them, we felt our important role of assessing, supporting and empowering the skills, abilities and gifts of the next generations.



“This is a life changing experience that will be present in our minds, as we lived it with the participants from different angles, we discovered their stories and they discovered ours, we shared love, respect and passion.



“This event was organized by the Strait of Gibraltar Association IAC-Tangier in conjunction with the Scouts Association OSAP Tetouan, Assadaka Association for mentally disabled children (represented by Mr. Aziz and Mr. Ahmed) and Sinwan Centre - Attawasol Association for deaf children (represented by Ms Hind and Ms Nidal).



“Yet, we knew that we had special cases and special participants, but believing that WE CAN DO IT was the key of success, and we will always be proud of our participants and our partners.



“We would like to thank Mr. Michael Pizzarello and The Duke of Edinburgh International Award Gibraltar for the donation of the majority of the equipment used in the adventurous journey and for their unconditional support and assistance to our Award Centre in Tangier.



“A special thanks to Mr. Kenneth Cardona, Mr. John Napoli from Gibraltar, for taking the time and effort to travel to Tangier and live the experience with us, and we are also very grateful for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award operators and staff for supporting us, and for everyone who was involved in the event.



“We are looking forward for more and more unforgettable stories.”







