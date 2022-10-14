Cross Frontier Group Conveys To Picardo The Urgent Need For An Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2022 .

The Cross Frontier Group yesterday met with the Chief Minister to discuss the need for an agreement.

A statement from the Cross Frontier Group follows below:

The business and trade union entities that make up the Cross Frontier Group consider an agreement on Gibrexit to be urgent, giving response to the demands of society in our area and put an end to a situation of uncertainty that they consider unacceptable of further delays. This has been conveyed to the Chief Minister of Gibraltar

Within the framework of it’s dialogue strategy, the Cross Frontier Group, made up of trade union and business organisations from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, held a meeting with Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar.

During this meeting, the status of the Treaty negotiation process that is to regulate relations between Gibraltar and the European Union after Brexit was addressed. In this regard, the Cross Frontier Group has conveyed it’s concern about exasperating slowness with which the negotiating process has been developing, which has already exhausted the different agreed deadlines.

This group told Mr. Picardo that being aware of the difficulties involved in the negotiating process, they consider it inexcusable that an agreement is not reached as soon as possible that puts an end to the state of uncertainty in which the current situation places thousands of workers and companies in the area.

For his part, the Gibraltarian political leader conveyed to the social and economic representatives the will of the negotiating parties to reach a satisfactory agreement for all, although he did not hide the existence of obstacles in the negotiation, which he considers can be overcome with political will and with the development of the framework signed in the “New Year’s Eve Agreement”.

In this sense, from the Cross Frontier Group they have reiterated their appeal to the negotiators so that they are able to offer the citizens of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar a framework of future relations in accordance with their needs and aspirations. “We are risking the future of the economic and human relations between two neighbouring communities and a non-agreement would be a significant frustration for two communities that have created high expectations.”

Lastly, those responsible for the CFG have agreed to continue with their dialogue round and for this they will address the European and Spanish institutions in the coming weeks to convey their concerns and reiterate their demand for an agreement, “If our governments were able to sidestep the dispute over sovereignty to give priority to citizenship and neighbourly policies, we cannot understand why as agreement cannot be reached that responds to the demands of our societies”.





