NASUWT: No Excuse For Online Abuse Of Gibraltar’s Teachers

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2022 .

NASUWT - The Teachers' Union has condemned “rising rates of online abuse and harassment towards Gibraltar's teachers.”

A statement continued:



“Abuse, harassment and cyberbullying threatens the safety and wellbeing of teachers in the workplace and at home.



“The Union welcomes the statement from the Gibraltar Government and Department for Education and urges Government, school employers and social media companies to immediately take the necessary action required to protect teachers and pupils from the risk of online harms.”



NASUWT General Secretary, Dr Patrick Roach said:



"The NASUWT is clear: there is no excuse for abuse of teachers - online or offline. Gibraltar’s teachers deserve no less than to work in the same safe, respectful, and supportive conditions that they actively create for our pupil’s learning environments.



"Technology continues to play an important role in teaching and learning, but more must be done to ensure technology is used as a tool for good and not be misused to inflict online harms that incur very serious and real-life consequences.



"NASUWT stands firmly with teachers targeted by online harassment and cyberbullying and will continue to offer expert support and guidance to affected members.



"Social media companies can no longer be permitted to evade their responsibility to their platforms’ users. Whilst we recognise the longer-term commitments by the Government, it is clear action must go further and faster to ensure social media companies are held to account for safeguarding failings.



"Actions not words are required from employers, ministers, and social media companies to protect teachers and pupils from the complex and ever-growing risks of online harms."