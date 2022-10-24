66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce that the Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre from Sunday 19th to Saturday 25th March 2023.

TheFestival is open to anydrama group andwillbe of a competitive nature,with adjudication.There will be a main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each participating group,to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Entry Forms and Rules are available from GCS, City Hall and from www.culture.gi/forms.

For further information please contact the Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.

Closing date for entries is Friday 13th January 2023.





